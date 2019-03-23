Check menace of female foeticide: DC Budgam

March 23, 2019 |

District Development Commissioner, Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of officers of District Advisory Committee (DAC) formed under PC & PNDT Act.

While deliberating upon the Act, the DDC directed concerned especially health department to ensure full adherence to its provisions by the Genetic Counseling Centers, Genetic laboratories and genetic clinics so as to check the menace of female foeticide. She emphasized on regular meeting of DAC as mandated under the Act and instructed CMO to constitute Block Level inspection teams for effective implementation of the Act. She sought action taken report on the matter from the health department.

She asked for synergy among allied agencies including health, ICDS & ICPS, converging the components of NHM & BBBP. She also instructed on organizing Block and village level awareness-cum- felicitation programmes on the issue of checking misuse of diagnostic technologies through multi sectoral, inclusive approach, involving besides departments, NGOs and PRIs, ashas, Aganwadi workers, social and outreach workers. Similarly on pattern of district level meetings, CMO was instructed to take regular action taken reports from BMOs.