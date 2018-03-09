About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Check disturbing trend of JK youth joining militancy: Par panel to MHA

Published at March 09, 2018

Asks troops to launch counter militancy operations across Kashmir and choke arms supply to militants


PTI

New Delhi, March 8:

A parliamentary panel has asked the Home Ministry to check the disturbing trend of local youths in Jammu and Kashmir joining militancy.
The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs, headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, in its report submitted to Parliament, said it was aware of the disturbing trend of recruiting and training of local youths by the militants in the light of the numerous attempts foiled by the forces.
"There has been a rise in the number of law and order incidents, particularly incidents of stone pelting which seems to have become a regular feature in some parts of Kashmir. Numerous incidents of picketing of police stations and snatching of rifles from police and paramilitary personnel point towards local sourcing of arms," it said.
The panel said while the law and order incidents have kept the forces busy, the militants, meanwhile, have found time to reorganise themselves and perpetrate attacks on the forces.
It also observed that there is a "sinister and complex connection" between the simultaneous rise in stone-pelting incidents and 'fidayeen' (suicide) attacks on the establishments of forces.
"The committee recommends that the ministry must work towards comprehensively breaking this nexus through a multi-pronged strategy that encompasses preventing the youth from joining the militant ranks, choking the financing and supply of arms to militant outfits and simultaneously launching counter insurgency operations throughout the Kashmir region to identify and capture the existing militants," it said.

 

