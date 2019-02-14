Check availability of dustbins in parks, gardens: HC directs Govt

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
Owing to the sensitive ecology and preservation of the environment, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the government to place on record availability of dustbins with appropriate segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes at the Parks.
Hearing Public Interest Litigation, a division bench comprising of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar directed the State to inform the Court about the Solid Waste management Bye-Laws on the next date of hearing.
The amicus curiae in the case advocate Syed Faisal Qadri was also directed by the Court to examine the status report filed by the government with regard to the identification of parks and gardens.
The direction was passed after the state counsel informed the Court that the status report with regard to identification of parks and gardens has been filed by the government in compliance with the Court orders dated 27 November 2018.
The Court listed the matter on 12 March 2019. Earlier, amicus curie Syed Faisal Qadri had informed the court that he has inspected four gardens out of eleven identified parks and gardens in the city.In this regard, the court had directed Qadri to physically inspect the rest of the seven parks and submit the status report before the court. The court had also passed the direction to the government for the maintenance of the existing parks and gardens and issued judicial notice to the government with regard to defacement of parks and gardens in Srinagar.
The government was also directed by the Court to file a report on whether the parks in Srinagar city are adequate in terms of norms of any plan of city.
The court had taken suo-moto cognizance of a letter by the former chief justice and incumbent chairperson of State Human Rights Commission Justice (Rtd.) Bilal Nazki regarding the need for earmarking areas for parks and green space in Srinagar city.
Taking the cognizance of lack of parks facilities in colonies and residential areas of Srinagar, the court had issued the notice to the Commissioner Secretary Tourism department, Director Floriculture, Secretary Housing and Urban Development department, VC SDA, Commissioner SMC and DC Srinagar.