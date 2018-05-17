About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chaya welcomes ceasefire announcement

Published at May 17, 2018


Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club (JKHC) chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya has welcomed the ceasefire announcement by centre.
Chaya termed the announcement as a first welcome step in the right direction.
In a statement issued here, Chaya said that Central government direction on the siege of operations in Kashmir during the month of Ramzan is first welcome step in the right directions.
Chaya expressed hope that the siege fire shall continue and a meaningful dialogue shall be initiated forthwith for resolution of long pending Kashmir dispute by taking all the stake holders on board.
The members of JKHC are confident that the dialogue would be sustained one and result oriented.


 

