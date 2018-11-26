Chaya re-elected Chairman Kashmir Chapter of PHDCC&I

Says, “Will ensure issues concerning J&K economy are heard by Government”
Srinagar, Nov 25:
PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) re-elected Mushtaq Chaya as Chairman of Kashmir Chapter.
President PHDCCI re-nominated Chaya for next term which was announced on Saturday evening at Annual Members’ Meeting its Kashmir Chapter here at Hotel Radisson.
Zahoor Ahmed Tramboo and Baldev Singh Raina were also re-elected as Co-Chairmen for the ensuing year.
The new 2019 PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir, State Managing Committee and State Executive Committee officially took office and began work at their recent 1st Annual Meeting at Radisson Srinagar, endorsing recommendations of its committee, confirming its formal mission statement, goals and objectives for the year ahead.
The Chief Guest of the Annual Session was Director Industries Kashmir Er. Bilal Ahmed Bhat.
The structure for State Managing Committee of Kashmir for the coming year are Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya, re-elected as Chairman, PHDCCI Kashmir, Zahoor Ahmed Tramboo Co-Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir, Baldev Singh Raina Co-Chairman, PHDCCI Kashmir.
The executive committee of Chamber consist of Jan Muhammad Koul, National Agencies, Vicky Shaw, Shaw Art Palace, Showket Chowdhary, Hattrik Group of Companies, Bilal Ahmed Kawoosa, Kashmir Silk Producers Organization, Tariq Rashid Ghani, Car Bazaar, Mukhtar Ahmed Shah, Royal Group of Companies, Aqib Chaya, Hill Top Hotels & Resorts, Dr. Rizwana Sanam, KRV Healthcare & Physiotherapy Pvt. Ltd, Javed Ahmad Zahid, Grand Masters, Nasir Shah, CNE Travels Pvt Ltd, Prof. C. L Vishen, Cascet Group of Colleges, Javaid Anim, Dawar Cements Pvt. Ltd, Shahana Fatima, Sports Unlimited Magazine, Tanveer Shah, Shah Art & Craft Bazaar, Adnan Shah, Fashion Fiesta, Qaisar Mir, Orion Valley Solar, Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, Global Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, Naseem Chaya, Hotel Grand Mumtaz, Mohammad Yousuf Wani, Green Valley Educational Institute, Anayatulla Hajini, Welkin Group, Baber Chowdhary, Hattrik Foods, Iqbal Haneef Beigh, Mirza Arif Educational Trust, Manzoor Ahmed, Hotel Khalil Palace. The Executive Committee along with State Expert Committees will focus on membership development and direct information for its members all across the State, increased usage of its website (www.phdcci.in).
On embarking the role, Chaya, in acknowledging the courtesy of the Chamber said, “I have been involved with the PHD Chamber for several years and I believe that its future is extremely bright. 2018 was a terrific year for the Chamber, and I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and celebrate the fantastic achievements of this Chapter. We successfully organized some of the major events, All States Conclave in Gulmarg, Golf Tourism Conclave and Tournament, MSME Workshop to name a few. We also submitted many representations to the J&K Government making sure that the Government, its ministers, Governor and his Advisors heard us & at the same time strengthening the Chamber’s relationship with Government.”
He further added that in the year 2018-19, Kashmir Chapter's focus will continue to be Economic development of the state in terms of Education, Tourism, Skill Development, Employment etc and will ensure that the matters impacting the economy of J&K are heard by the highest officials in Government.
Also speaking in the Annual Members’ Meet 2018 of PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter, Zahoor Tramboo said, “In the previous year while we may have achieved many of our objectives, the Chamber will continue to meet the needs of business & industry in order to build a healthy business environment, cultural advancement and social harmony in J&K in almost every sector in order to grow and diversify our economy with grass roots economic development.”
He said that the Chamber is making efforts on various grounds to cope up with economic challenges. The agenda of the State Chapter this year is to mainly focus upon J&K’s untapped potential to work for the overall development and Prosperity. (KNS)