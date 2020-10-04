Chaya inaugurates ‘Urbans Restaurant’ at Gogji Bagh

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

A new multi-cuisine restaurant, Urbans Cafe and Restaurant, opened at Gogji Bagh, Srinagar near Amar Singh College offering a wide range of delectable delicacies. The restaurant is an outlet of 'Tasty Tiffins and Co' which delivers the most affordable and delicious tiffins at your doorsteps.



Prominent Hotelier Mushtaq Chaya inaugurated the restaurant in presence of SSP Maqsood-ul-Zaman, Peaks Auto Owner Baldev Singh Raina, Secretary General J&K Hoteliers Club Tariq Rashid Ghani and other prominent civil society members.



The spacious restaurant is a good news for foodies as it offers a unique gastronomic experience. This restaurant has beautiful décor that will excite your mood before some excellent food delicacies are served to you.



A unique thing about this restaurant is that it has its own in-house bakery unit and offers takeaways at very affordable prices without compromising on the quality and the taste of the food.



The young siblings from Srinagar, M Meeran Banday and M Shameer Banday, have opened this restaurant keeping in view the increasing appetite of the locals for varied delicacies.



“We have chosen the best chefs from Kashmir and we make sure that each and every delicacy is prepared painstakingly for a lasting experience,” said Meeran Banday.



The restaurant also offers ready to be delivered hot tiffins for office goers and college students.



At an affordable price of just Rs 80, a hot and freshly prepared Tiffin containing rice, veg and non-veg flavousome dishes will be delivered at your office with no extra delivery charges.



“We will be providing a different menu every day at just Rs 80 to anyone. The delivery will be free within a 3 kilometres of distance from our restaurant.”



Mushtaq Chaya complimented Banday for opening the restaurant.



“Locals now want to dine out and taste different delicacies which are not available at home. Opening of such a restaurant is a good sign and it will also boost the hospitality sector.”

