Chaya inaugurates boutique hotel K28 INN

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman JK Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya Sunday inaugurated boutique hotel K28 INN here at Karan Nagar Srinagar.
Director industries and commerce Kashmir Bilal Ahmad Bhat besides members of the travel and hospitality sector were also present on the occasion.
The 18-room hotel is owned by prominent contractor M Muzafar Shawl who had set up its base in 2012- the year which saw bumper tourism in Kashmir.
However, due to unavoidable situation in Kashmir, the construction of the hotel couldn’t be completed in time.
Chaya, who is also Chairman of PHD Kashmir Chapter, congratulated the Shawl for venturing into the tourism industry.
He said tourism sector needs more infrastructure to cater to every taste of the traveler.
Chaya said Kashmir is a prime tourist destination where investors should help in upgrading its infrastructure for the comfortable stay of a tourist and also offering more choices.
“With the setting up of more hotels, now tourists have more choice in Kashmir. We will try our best to promote tourism in every possible way and bring tourists to the State,” he said.
Chaya assured full support to the new hotelier for promoting his property.
Besides, prominent travel agents and hoteliers, large gathering of the people were also present on the inaugural ceremony.
The hotel is 24 hour front desk, meeting and Banquet Hall, spacious restaurant, centrally and air Conditioned, business facilities besides others to make the stay of a traveler memorable.