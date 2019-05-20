Chaya hails appointment of Lokesh as Chairman JKSERC

May 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

PHD Chamber Kashmir Chapter has welcomed the appointment of Lokesh Jha as the Chairman J&K State Electricity Regulatory Commission (JKSERC).

Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Mushtaq Chaya they welcome the appointment of Lokesh Jha as the Chairman.

He said the Commission was headless during the past two years that deprived the state for revision of power tariff for distribution and generation.

“We are thankful to governor Administration for fulfilling this essential requirement and resolving the power related issues of Industry.”

Chaya said the industrial power tariff benefit to hotels which was sanctioned for the year 2018-19 by previous Government and was further validated upto March-2019 by SAC Decision.

This matter was referred to Jammu and Kashmir State Electricity Regulatory Commission (J&KSERC) for obtaining advice in respect of the future financial years (2019-20 and thereafter).

Chaya said the hotel industry is now hopeful that the commission would provide the necessary input to the Government about the industrial power tariff for hotel industry and in order to provide impetus to tourism sector the benefit of Industrial Power Tariff for Hotels will remain in force.