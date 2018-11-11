Chaya hails Advisor Ganai for extending support to business community

Thanks Hoteliers Club for re-electing him as Chairman
Thanks Hoteliers Club for re-electing him as Chairman
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Prominent hotelier Mushtaq Chay has hailed Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club members for re-electing him as its chairman for sixth consecutive term in its 6th Annual General Meeting held on November 9, 2018 at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Srinagar.
“I am truly honored by the trust, members have instilled in me time and again. It is with great pleasure and humility that I want to thank the members for re-electing me to serve as their Chairman for the sixth consecutive time and being the voice of tourism industry of J&K on various National and International platforms. I cannot thank you enough for providing this wonderful opportunity and overwhelming show of confidence.”
Chaya also expressed his gratitude towards Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ganai and thanked him for standing with the business community of the state during turbulent times and economic crises.
He hailed his continued efforts in resolving the issues of travel and tourism community and assuring that he would apprise Governor about the issues of hospitality sector.
“We are also certain that J&K State would get North East type special package for development of industries and its allied sector in the state. Advisor has always pledged to help the business fraternity of Jammu & Kashmir by listening to our grievances, concerns and ideas and conveying it to Governor and centre government for seeking benefits for J&K.”
Chaya also extends his heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Abid Shah (IAS) DC Srinagar and Ajaz Ahmed Bhat (KAS), Special Secretary to Government (Winter Secretariat), MD SKICC, CEO Gulmarg, officials from Police, for sparing their valuable time for attending this event.
He also extended his gratitude to the presidents and office bearers of PHDCCI, KCCI, FCIK, KHARA, KHAROF, KTMF, PILTOF, TAAK, TASK, TAAI, TTIG, CCIK, UTTA, NTTA, DTOAK, ATOK, HBO, JKSECC, various Government dignitaries and officials, electronic and print media, sparing there valuable time and attended the 6th AGM of J&K Hoteliers Club, and he also appreciates the hospitality of the Hotel Taj Vivanta and with all their support and abutment for making this event a great success.