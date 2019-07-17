Chaya elected as JHRA Coordination head

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Association welcomes Farooq Khan, Navin Choudhary

Seek electricity tariff at the industry rates, GST refund

Jammu Hotels, Restaurants and Association has elected State’s noted hoteliers Mushtaq Chaya as the coordination Head for J&K in a meeting held here on Monday.

Chaya who was representing as Chairman of Hoteliers Club and President JHRBA Kuldeep Wahi headed the meeting during which many other office bearers were also elected.

The meeting was also attended by Managing Partner Radisson Blu Jammu Vikram Gupta, Chairman KC Group Raju Chowdhary, MD KC Residency Chander Shekhar and Director Ramada Jammu City Centre Siddhant Chowdhary.

The meeting also led to the selection of new office bearers for further strengthening of the association and active participation.

Kuldeep Wahi shall be the patron to JHRBA whereas the new President of the association would be Raju Choudhary, R.D. Anand will be Vice President, Vikram Gupta will be General Secretary and Siddharth Daluja will be Secretary of the Jammu Hotels Restaurants and Bar Association.

The office bearers also congratulated and extended their best wishes to Farooq Khan on being appointed as the Advisor to Governor J&K and Navin Kumar Choudhary for holding the charge as Administrative Secretary for Tourism Department, J&K.

While welcoming the Government’s decision, the Mushtaq Chaya said with the current amendments, the tourism in the state will get a further push and the decision makers will help and take the stakeholders out of the current crisis.

The meeting urged Government to look into the earlier decision of electricity tariff at the industry rates to the hotels and support the badly-hit hotel industry with GST refund.

The association office bearers also emphasized on the promotion of Jammu at different platforms to help grow the ailing tourism in J&K.

Mushtaq Chaya said the current administration under the guidance of Governor is actively taking many decisions for the betterment of the state and the same are directed for the implementation at the earliest.

“We would request the administration that a prior consultation should be carried out with the association for such decisions as that would give the ground realities and would help the decision to be more practical,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Kuldeep Wahi said they have full faith in the Governor’s administration.

“We will extend our full support for any good cause for the development and promotion of the state,” said Wahi.

The association requested for the speedy and time-bound completion of the ongoing projects including development of artificial lake project, international stadium, Cable Car at Jammu and Patnitop etc.

They said such projects would give much needed thrust and boost to the tourism in the state.