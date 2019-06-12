Chaya congratulates NEET qualifiers for stellar performance*

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman PHD Chamber Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya has congratulated J&K students for qualifying the 2019 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) with flying colors.

In a statement Chaya said that they hope that their result-oriented success will inspire other aspirants to work harder and mark foundations in field of education.

Chaya congratulated parents of successful candidates and conveyed his appreciation of their hard work and determination.

He said extended his best wishes to all students for their future endeavors.

“I also take this opportunity to congratulate all students and toppers who have qualified the test.”

Chaya said that foundations of a strong and progressive society are based on its Human Resource and the students with the support of their teachers and parents have proved that.

Chaya said that it is an endeavour of the PHD Chamber to contribute its bit in the field of Human Resource and education while extending support to the aspiring students of J&K state.