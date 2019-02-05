Chaya conferred with ‘Business Leadership Award’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Chairman PHDCCI Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya has been awarded “Business Leadership Award” for J&K by ‘Kashmir Kanyakumari Foundation’ Mumbai, at its Business Leadership Summit in Mumbai.
Chaya was felicitated for his transformative role in developing his business and progressing and leading the Business Community of J&K. Prince Alexander and Mubarak Gul, Former Speaker J&K legislative Assembly presented award to Chaya.
The Event was hosted in Mumbai the foundation highlighted its commitment to furthering the unity between states from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.
Chief Guest of the Event, Senior National Conference (NC) leader and former MLA Eidgah, and Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Mubarak Gul applauded the efforts of Chaya and said that he has done a commendable job viz-a-viz keeping the tourism of J&K relevant in these troubled times.
Mubarak Gul in his address at the summit said that, “I will take this opportunity and platform to promote Kashmir as a safe tourist destination. Kashmir is already in the hearts and minds of the travellers. They crave to visit J&K especially Kashmir which is truly a paradise on Earth. However, we suffer from wrong perception that Kashmir is not safe for tourists, which hinders our growth. It is high time for all tourism stakeholders & travel agencies to advertise J&K more, nationally & internationally. All our compatriots should learn more about J&K, & then explore it.”
The Senior Leader of National Conference (NC) urged to give as much information as possible about the J&K on all the levels which will help to clear the red herring about the State.
Upon felicitating, Chaya said that, “I am deeply honoured to receive this prestigious award. This recognition belongs to every person of my state who has worked relentlessly in building a globally admired brand of ’Mushtaq group of Hotels and Resorts’. This is just the beginning and we look forward to unleashing the vast tourism potential of India”.
Chaya also made fervent appeal to people of Mumbai to visit Kashmir.
Chaya said that the people of Kashmir have always and will always go out of the way to make sure visitors are safe.
JK’s business fraternity has hailed Chaya for getting prestigious award.