Chaya chairs meeting of hotel, restaurant association bodies

A meeting of representatives of J&K Hoteliers Club (JKHC), Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) and Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) was held here at Hotel Radisson Srinagar,.
Chairman Hoteliers Club Mushtaq Chaya chaired the meeting which discussed issues of common interest and common problems being faced by the hoteliers.
During the meeting it was decided to go together for the common causes and form a coordination committee.
Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya, Tariq Rashid Ghani and Lateef Ahmed Bhat of Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club, Abdul Majid, Moazam Bakhshi and Tariq Ahmed Mir of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, Wahid Ahmed Malik, Maqsood Ahmed and Gowher Maqbool of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation have been elected as its core members while as Zahoor Ahmed Tramboo has been elected as its convener.
Speaking on the occasion, Mustaq Chaya said all hotel and restaurant associations have common interests and issues which need to addressed jointly.
“We met here just because we want to fight for our rights in one voice. Hospitality sector is facing many problems which needs to be addressed. We want to approach government through one voice,” said Chaya.
He said tourism industry is one of the main contributors of employment in J&K and contributes to the economy also.
“Tourism industry is facing tough times due to known reasons. We will promote the industry jointly and also promote it together,” said Chaya.