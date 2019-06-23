Chaya, Baldev, Mukhtar to represent PHDCCI in Spain

June 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya and Co Chairman PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir Baldev Singh Raina will be attending the Horasis India Meeting 2019 at Segovia, Spain from 23rd to 25th June 2019.

State Expert Committee Chair Mukhtar Ahmad Shah will also be part of this business delegation.

The Indian Business Delegation from state of J&K will be represented by Mushtaq Ahmed Chaya on this prestigious Global platform.

Horasis will convene its Horasis India Meeting in Segovia, Spain over 23rd-24th June, 2019, co-hosted by IE University and Organized by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) and All India Management Association (AIMA).

Three hundred members of the Horasis Visions Community will gather to jointly inspire India’s future. Delegates from India and abroad will also debate how to use Spain and India as hub for expansion into Europe.

Mushtaq Chaya in his official statement said that, "Horasis India Meeting is a global discussion forum, offering a platform to explore and foster cooperation, impact investing and sustainable growth across the world. Despite J&K’s troubled past, we have a great deal of optimism for its future. We are experiencing a very profound change in the State.”

He said they acknowledge the difficulties that Kashmir is going through, especially from the perspective of investors.

“But just like every other son of the soil, we are optimistic for the future. The stakeholders are recognizing the progress being made by the administration and business community together and we are very hopeful that a positive change will happen very soon. There are various other issues we will be taking and talking up in Horasis India Meeting and we will use this global platform to foster the Global and National Investors to Invest in J&K and will inspire them to attend the upcoming J&K Global Investors Meet Scheduled in the Month of October.”

CEO of Royal Group of Companies Mukhtar Ahmed Shah in his statement said that since the Economic scenario in the changing nationally and internationally.

“We are now recognizing the fact that there are no borders as far as doing business is concerned. We are all now global citizens. So being a part of this convention, we would be listening to the world Industry leaders on business relations between India and rest of the world and at the same time we will be exposing our views and opinions to these world business leaders. The main aim of our participation is to focus on Kashmir's Business and trade issues and opportunities.”

The delegation will include a talk advocating the after years of economic isolation and subsequent recession.

Introduced 11 years ago, the Horasis India Meeting has become the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts. With this meeting, Horasis offers business and government to discuss a wide range of issues related to the Indian economy. The location of the meeting rotates annually, and has been held in different Countries.