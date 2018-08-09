Chattpal tourist resort turns into garbage spot

Shafat MirAnantnag:
Chattpal, an offbeat, quiet and peaceful destination in the farther end of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district was developed some six years ago to attract tourists to this place.
Touted as Mini-Pahalgam, this place is no less than any other tourist health resort of the valley and lies barely 25 kilometers from the district headquarter of Anantnag. Chattpal has an approach road via Mattan-Ranipora as well as from Achabal-Shangus. This place may have attracted local tourists of district Anantnag mostly, after it was developed during the tenure of Farooq Shah, the then DC Anantnag, however the work on the construction of basic infrastructure has come to a halt as the tourism department almost forgot this location.
The main approach road through Mattan at Ranipora-Chittergul lies in shambles while the exact spot has been littered with plastic bottles and waste which has not been cleared since long now, as per locals.
“This place has a good potential to compete with Pahalgam as a calm and offbeat location for the tourists. Some huts are being built here since many years now and there is no headway however. The garbage littered all over this place is ruining its beauty.
The administration seems to have forgotten this place and there is an immediate need to clean up this place and develop the infrastructure on priority basis. It would help locals boost their economy and prove as an alternative destination for nature lovers.
“Every year I have been bringing my family here on picnic and the garbage, which the wind carries into the stream also, upsets every nature lover like me”, said a local tourist, Shameem Ahmed.
If the government has already spent so much of money on developing this tourist resort, what is the fun of abandoning this place midway, he further questioned.
Chattpal tourist resort falls under Kokernag Development Auhtority, which on ground, at least at this place, seems have abandoned it.
The Chief Executive Officer KDA, Mohammad Altaf Wani, hung up the call of this reporter when asked about the condition of this tourist spot.
“I have directed my assistant director to ensure cleanliness of all our tourist destinations in the valley, as we have initiated cleanliness drives under Swach Bharat Abhiyan. I have taken up the issue of cleanliness with all the agencies which are looking after the tourist resorts under KDA and regarding the delay in the construction of huts I will be speaking with the concerned officials of the executing agency”, said Director Tourism, Tasaduq Jeelani.