Chasfeeda grieved over demise of journalist Sameer Yasir's mother

Journalist turned politician and JKPM Leader Chasfeeda Shah expressed deep shock and grief on Sunday over the demise of the mother of journalist Sameer Yasir.
In a condolence message she prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to find strength at this most difficult time.
“She was a noble soul and left this world in the holy and pious month of Ramadan, " said Chasfeeda.
She expressed her heartfelt condolences to Sameer Yasir and his family at this time of grief.
