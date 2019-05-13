Chasfeeda grieved over demise of journalist Sameer Yasir's mother

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Journalist turned politician and JKPM Leader Chasfeeda Shah expressed deep shock and grief on Sunday over the demise of the mother of journalist Sameer Yasir.

In a condolence message she prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to the family to find strength at this most difficult time.

“She was a noble soul and left this world in the holy and pious month of Ramadan, " said Chasfeeda.

She expressed her heartfelt condolences to Sameer Yasir and his family at this time of grief.

