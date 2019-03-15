Charred body of Army tradesman found in TA camp in Kupwara

March 15, 2019 | Agencies

Charred body of a tradesman with army was found near post of 175 TA Regiment at Panzgam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday morning.

Official sources identifed the tradesman (tailor) as Mushtaq Ahmad Pir (31) son of Nizamdin of Takyabal Chogal.

The incident occurred inside army's 175 TA Engineering camp at Panzgam headquarters today early in the morning.

A police officer said that based on the information received, police has started investigations into the incident.

"We have recovered the body and sent it for postmortem," the officer said.

He said that police is also investigating suicide angle into the incident and investigations would reveal the real cause of his death.

After completing legal medico formalities the body will be handed over to legal heirs for last rites, he said. (GNS)