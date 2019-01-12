Charity week ‘Wall of Kindness’ begins at Krishi Bhawan

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 11:
‘Wall of Kindness week’ a charity programme for poor and needy- was inaugurated by Director of Agriculture H. K. Razdan, at Krishi Bhawan in Jammu.
According to an official, the programme is being organized with the intent to help the poor and needy people with winter stuff including woollens, blankets and other necessary items.
The programme was attended by senior officers of the department including Deputy Director of Agriculture Trainings Sunil Koul, Deputy Director Central, Jagmohan Bhat, Chief Agriculture Officer, Reasi/Udhampur, O. S. Choudhary, Agriculture Information Officer, J. C. Raina besides others.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that various donated items like clothing, blankets, shoes etc. are being distributed to the needy and poor people to provide them relief from the present chilling winter. He called upon the officers, employees and the general public of the locality to donate any useable item for the needy poor for the weeklong “Wall of Kindness Programme” where all poor or needy persons will receive any item of their need. It was apprised that if sufficient quantities of items are received in donations the same will also be sent at Kushth Ashram and Slum Areas for distribution among the patients and needy.
The Director Agriculture appreciated the efforts of Estates Officer, A. H. Salaria and SCA (I&P), Sandeep Dogra for organizing such a novel programme like “Wall of Kindness”, Cleanliness Drive, Plantation Drive in the Agriculture Complex, the official added.