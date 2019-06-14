Charity should not be confined to Ramadan only

June 14, 2019 | Mehak Imtiyaz

The Holy month of Ramadan is characterized not just by its obligation on every Muslim to keep away from certain things during fasting, but also by the weight of blessings attached to every good deed performed in this month. So, what are these unique features which make this month such a special and sanctified beauty to all the Muslims? One among them is charity-a voluntary giving. Giving has always brought best in the people.

A significant increase in charity and charity related works are seen in the holy month of Ramadan. The downtrodden people of society to a large extent get joy in this month. People engage themselves in charity works such as feeding, providing clothes and shelter for people that are less fortunate. Many mosques and community centers offer Iftar-the meal that breaks the fast. A huge spike in corporate social programs in favor of needy people is seen in the month. A lot of companies get in touch; they tend to push funds during the holy month. At some locations, like shopping malls, Collection boxes are established where people are able to drop off items they want to donate ranging from clothes to books and technical goods. The poverty hit people see a ray of hope that someday soon they too will get good life standard. Everyone from children to adults donates some money to needy according to their strength and prompt willingness. This whole enthusiastic charity cycle starts from the very first day of the holy month. Also, before Eid prayers, Muslims are supposed to pay obligatory charity, sadaqah-al-fitr, to the poor people so that the latter too can enjoy Eid happily. This special charity is paid by almost every Muslim. Worth billions of rupees of this special charity is paid throughout the Muslim world on Eid eve.

With the offset of the holy month, the enthusiastic cycle of helping poor slows down and people become less energetic towards this noble cause. After Eid, a considerable percentage of people do not donate or do not take part in charity works. No doubt, in the holy month of Ramadan, the reward for every good deed is comparatively large enough as compared to other months but we must always keep in mind that the divine value of good deeds in the sight of Allah (SWT) remains same throughout the year. If charity work is continued throughout the year with the same enthusiasm as in Ramadan, the day is not far when the word ‘poverty’ will just remain a concept in books only. If a sensitive person wants to see his/her nation developed and progressed, he /she should keep doing the charity and other related activities exponentially throughout the year should and not get back to null progress point. The truth is, until we don’t educate poor children and redress their nutritional, economical and psychological issues, we as a nation cannot develop fully to say the least.

In our J&K state, nearly 10.35% of population falls below the poverty line and is comparatively lesser than many other Indian states. The mission of ‘eradicating poverty can be a success, especially in J&K, if we passionately take part in this sacred cause as the saying goes "Charity begins at home".

(Author is Student of Functional English)

