Charity organizations need to identify their role in society: Speakers

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 19:
Speakers on Wednesday said that charity organizations Kashmir Valley need to identify their role in the society so that the help needs those who deserve it the most. They were speaking on the 17th Annual Day of Islamic Relief and Research Trust Kashmir (IRRTK).
The event was presided over by Justice (Retd) Bashir Ahmad Kirmani while renowned broadcaster Shamshad Kralwari and Muzaffar Karim were the chief guests on the occasion.
Advocate Abdul Rashid Hanjura, who is the founder of the organization while addressing the gathering said they have completed 17 years in the service of the society.
The charity organizations need to identify their role in the society he said adding that their main focus remains to contribute to peace and prosperity by addressing the issues of the underprivileged and marginalized sector.
Hanjura identified various social issues and challenges confronting the voluntary sector in the valley.
“We witnessed that in the past 27 years our children and women have been in a vulnerable situation and our small efforts will continue for their relief and rehabilitation,” Hanjura said.
He said their responsibility has been increased due to the higher number of orphans and widows in our society.
“We should make people aware about Zakaat system because it is the best tool to help needy people in our society, he added.
The Islamic Relief and Research Trust awarded four different categories for excellence in social service in various fields.
Dr. Nazir Mushtaq, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Lone, Javaid Ahmad Tak and Altaf Ahmad were honored for their voluntary services on the occasion.
Marriage kits, scholarship cheques, appreciation certificates and sewing machines were also distributed among the needy people and the students by the Chairman IRRTK, Abdul Rashid Hanjura and other guests.
Earlier the program was started by recitation of Holy Quran followed by a Naat. At the very outset, Chairman IRRTK presented the inaugural address and released the 17th Annual Report of the Trust.
G.D Shahmeer appreciated the efforts of the IRRTK and presented the vote of thanks.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com