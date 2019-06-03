Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

June 03, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Authorities on Monday exhumed the body of a woman for examination after 20-days of her death at her in-law's house in Charisharief area of Central Kashmir's Budgam District.

District Magistrate (DM) Budgam had ordered the exhumation of the body after her parents alleged that she eqs murdered by her in-laws.

A police officer said the body was exhumed in the presence of a Magistrate, doctors and senior police officers.

He said that the body was taken to Sub District Hospital Chadoora for examination to ascertain the actual cause of death.

He said that samples have been collected and will be taken to Forensic Science Laboratory for examination.

On the intervening night of 13and 14 May, Yasmeena Akthar daughter of Mohammad Ramzan Kumar of Kralpora Chadoora died at her in-laws residence in Charisharief Budgam.

Her parents and relatives later alleged that she was poisoned to death at her in-laws’ house and termed the death as “murder”. “It is a baseless that Yasmeena committed suicide.

She was poisoned to death by her in-laws,” the family had alleged.

Yasmeena according to the family was 4-month-old pregnant.

“The in-laws including the husband of the deceased woman are giving different versions with regard to her death,” they had said, adding that since Yasmeena’s wedding last year she was being harassed by in-laws. (GNS)