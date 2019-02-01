Charge sheet filed against 4 accused under ULA (P) Act

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, January 31:
Police has produced a charge sheet against four accused persons namely Mohammad Ayoub Malla S/O Ghulam Hassan Malla R/O Malmapampora, Fayaz Ahmad War S/O Ghulam Mohi-ud-din War R/O Warpora, Javid Ahmad War S/O Abdul Rehman War R/O Warpora and Maqsood Ahmad War S/O Mohammad Yousuf War R/O Dachanpora Rafiabad in ULA(P) Act before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore.
The Police spokesperson said all the four accused persons were arrested on 26-06-2018 during a Naka checking at Fruit Mandi Crossing Sopore by Police, 22-RR and CRPF. The spokesperson further said that some incriminating material including grenades and ammunition were recovered from their possession.
On this, a case FIR No. 174/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Sopore.
During the course of the investigation, the spokesperson said that evidence both circumstantial and documentary were collected to substantiate the offense of the case and after tireless efforts, the investigation of the case was closed as challaned.
“Thereafter the Govt. sanction to produce the charge sheet before the Court of law was acquired from the Home Department J&K vide No. Home/Pross/65/2018 dated 02.01.2019 and after completing all Departmental /procedural formalities, the charge sheet of the case has been produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Sopore against these four accused persons,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said that the investigation of the case was completed within the prescribed period of time.