Charge-sheet against Farooq political vendetta?

Ready for matter to be decided in court: NC chief
Yawar HussainSrinagar, July 18:
Days after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) charge sheeted former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in the Jammu Kashmir Cricket Association scam, the flamboyant National Conference (NC) leader said he was ready for the matter to be discussed and decided in the court
The NC President downplayed the assertions that New Delhi was indulging in “political vendetta” by dragging him in the case.
“I believe it is best for the matter to be adjudicated by the court for all to see,” he told Rising Kashmir.
The three time chief minister of the State, Abdullah said the media too should let the case be decided in the court rather than asking him about it.
“This matter is in the court, let them decide who is wrong and who isn’t,” he said.
Abdullah and three others have been charged under the Indian Penal Code sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.
In January this year, CBI questioned Abdullah in connection with Rs 113 crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) irregularity scam.
The scam came to light in 2012 with misappropriation of Rs 1.90 crore when the then JKCA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Goni accused the association’s General Secretary Saleem Khan and Treasurer Ahsan Mirza of siphoning off the money by transferring it into an account not related to JKCA.
The JKCA accounts were frozen following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by two cricketers, Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan, seeking to dig deeper into the alleged scam.
According to CBI, Abdullah and the other accused had swindled Rs 38 crore by opening an account in the Khanyar branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and siphoned off money which was to be spent on building cricket infrastructure.
The CBI investigation found that it was on the basis of an authorisation letter from the former chief minister that an account was opened in the Khanyar branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and the money parked there was not “reflected in the balance sheet of the JKCA”.
The JKCA earlier decided to create infrastructure for at least 27,000 spectators to watch matches in Srinagar in one of the stadiums in Kashmir while 550 kanal of land was also transferred to the sporting body at Bajalta in Jammu to build a stadium.
However, the money that was meant for raising the sports infrastructure was allegedly siphoned off by the accused.
Earlier, Abdullah’s NC said the FIR was ordered in this particular matter by the NC President himself and the leader was certain that “truth shall prevail”.
Abdullah’s son and NC Vice President Omar Abdullah tweeted, “I will not be addressing this issue separately except to say I have no doubt at the end of the legal process my father will be found innocent and free of any allegations of wrongdoing.”
