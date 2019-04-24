Chaos in city as rain lashes across Kashmir

April 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Light and moderate intermittent rains lashing several districts of Kashmir since Wednesday morning caused snarl-ups on several busy routes, especially in the capital city Srinagar.

Witnesses said traffic signals were not working properly at some places and the traffic was being managed by cops on duty.

"The main reason for traffic chaos in city is weather and roads. There is water on roads and it is difficult to say if there are any potholes beneath. That is why people are driving slowly on some sections," Zahid Bhat, from Srinagar, said.

Life returned to normal on Wednesday after a strike was observed yesterday, affecting the movement on roads in the city.