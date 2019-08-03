Chaos grips Kashmir after Govt asks yatris, tourists to leave

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Junaid Kathju

Kashmir Friday witnessed “chaotic scenes” after the government asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley in view of of “threats” from militants.

A large number of people were seen hoarding supplies including food material, fuel, and medicine.

People were also seen queuing outside ATMs to withdraw cash.

The “hysteria” increased after rumours about closing of schools and Army taking over educational institutions and Police Control Room (PCR) were circulated on social media.

The government has asked Amarnath yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in Kashmir in view of the “threats” from militants.

The advisory was issued by the State’s Home department keeping in view the “militant threats” and the prevailing situation in the Valley.

Earlier, a US-made sniper rifle and “Pakistan-made anti-personnel mine” were recovered by the government forces along the Amarnath Yatra route.

In the past few days, rumours were ripe in Kashmir about the Government of India’s preparations to abrogate Article 35-A that grants special rights to the people of Jammu Kashmir.

The reports of a possible “trifurcation” of the State are also making rounds on various social and public platforms.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had ordered deployment of 100 additional companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in Jammu Kashmir to strengthen the Counter Insurgency (CI) grid and maintain law and order situation in the State.

The additional deployment of the government forces in the State comes a day after the National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval’s two-day visit to Kashmir.

“Nobody knows what is happening. People are in panic. The State administration should come up with a proper clarification about the situation,” Peer Anjuman, a local said.

The politicians also expressed concern about the chaos on the streets after the government’s advisory.

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah taking to micro-blogging website Twitter said, “It’s easy to accuse us of spreading fear but no one is bothering to tell the people what is happening so how do you expect that fear won’t be a natural result of this situation that has been allowed to fester (sic)?”

In another tweet, he wrote, “Friends staying in hotels in Gulmarg are being forced to leave. State road transport Corpn buses are being deployed to bus people out from Pahalgam & Gulmarg. If there is a threat to the yatra why is Gulmarg being emptied (sic)?”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also took to social media questioning the chaos on the streets of Srinagar.

“Complete chaos on the streets of Srinagar. People rushing to ATMs, petrol pumps & stocking up on essential supplies. Is GOI only concerned about the safety of yatris while Kashmiris have been left to their own devices (sic)?” Mehbooba tweeted.