Chaos at SKIMS as resident docs begin indefinite strike over pay anomaly

Patient care badly hit; Director says issues almost resolved
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, May 11:
Patient care at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura came to a halt on Friday as resident doctors started their indefinite strike over the long pending issue of pay anomaly. The strike adversely affected the services in emergency and causality of the tertiary care hospital.
Resident Doctors Association (RDA) demands abolition of pay discrepancy. According to them prior to 2001, the resident doctors including senior residents and post-graduate residents were paid as per a pay band that was at par with other national institutes like AIIMS and PGI Chandigarh.
“Post 2001, the pay scale was abruptly slashed for some vested gains following which we asked for the abolition of pay discrepancy but nothing concrete has been done till now,” President RDA, SKIMS, Dr Zubair Ahmad told Rising Kashmir.
He said they submitted a memorandum of demands on multiple occasions and cooperated with the administration in framing the financial implications of the proposed pay structure for them.
The pay anomaly, they said has been approved by SKIMS Financial Committee and the Governing Body in November 2016 but since then it is being delayed.
“It has been six months of patience and we feel dejected as we have been left out in the recent 7th Pay Commission recommendations and nothing has happened to the proposed pay hike,” said Dr Zubair.
He said it is sheer discrimination with them by the part of administration especially the Finance Department “which has left us with no option other than to go for strike.”
“We will continue our strike till our demand is not met and its onus lies on the government,” they threatened.
The strike affected the patient care at the institute which on an average receives more than 3000 patients across Kashmir. The doctors left the outpatient department, inpatient department and causality to suffer.
Ghulam Mohammad, a patient from Verinag said he left home at 6 in the morning and reached SKIMS for high-resolution CT scan but was compelled to return home without consultation.
“As I reached there, there was no doctor in the outpatient department. Like me a number of patients returned home in dejection and some managed to visit SMHS Hospital and JVC Bemina,” he said.
Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the hospital as the new patients visiting the facility could be seen returning in dejection towards other hospitals in the City. Patients as well as attendants criticized the move which hampered the normal patient care as well as the emergency and casualty blocks.
“Every department was affected. We have ten theaters and every day there are three cases, which means 27 cases per day. But it also was hit as only few surgeries were done,” a doctor said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said it was a sudden move but the faculty members worked hard throughout the day in order to deliver the services.
“The salary issue of resident doctors is our priority. The demands are genuine but they should not close the causality. Nothing suffered as such and senior doctors were on work. The move is against the norms,” he said.
He said the Additional Director of the institute recently visited Jammu for the same issue and the government was thinking over the issue. “It got delayed due to Darbar move. I also talked to Finance Minister in this regard earlier. The matter is almost solved and we are waiting for the formal order,” he added.
