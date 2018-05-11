Channelize dissent: CM tells opposition

‘Act as buffer between people and Govt’
Faisul YaseenSrinagar, May 10:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Thursday asked the opposition to channelize the dissent in the State by becoming a buffer between people and the government.
“The opposition has to act as a buffer between the government and the people by channelizing dissent,” she said speaking in the Legislative Assembly during a one-hour special session convened for electing the former deputy chief minister, Nirmal Singh as the new LA Speaker.
The chief minister said the opposition’s role was critical to strengthen the democracy and by highlighting the dissent of the people against the government, the opposition helps the government in discharging its duties fully.
Urging the opposition to play its role by becoming a bridge between the people and the government, she said it should put across the grievances of the people and the difficulties they face in the forums like the Legislative Assembly.
Promising the opposition that if it plays this role, she would not let them down, Mehbooba assured extending all possible support of the government.
“Dissent is the essence of democracy,” she said stressing that people in both the government and the opposition should be tolerant enough to criticism and opposition.
Referring to the Wednesday’s All Party Meeting that she presided over, the CM said she appealed the opposition to help the government by reaching out to people in their own way and channelizing their grievances by taking it up with the government.
Referring to her days in the opposition, Mehbooba said as an as opposition leader she tried to reach every corner of the State and highlighted the issues people were facing, which had indirectly helped the government to improve their service delivery and address the issues.
Complementing the former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh on taking over as the LA Speaker, Mehbooba said Singh had discharged his duties as the deputy chief minister with responsibility and without any prejudice and utmost tolerance.
The chief minister said Singh being a man of letters, would further elevate the position of the LA Speaker with his knowledge, behavior and accommodative attitude.
She said the position of the LA Speaker demands that the voice of every section and thought be heard and addressed appropriately.
Mehbooba also lauded Singh predecessor and now Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta for showing maturity and wisdom while conducting business of the house during his tenure as the Speaker.
She also appreciated Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) for his understanding of issues and for discharging his responsibilities in a nice manner.
