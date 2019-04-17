Changing Political Manifestos and Kashmir Issue

April 17, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Standpoint

Electioneering has always been a source of fascination and excitement for the people of India, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not an exception to it. It is probably one of the biggest political meals of the world where people are seen dancing at the tunes of their favorite leaders. Development, education, health care has always been a dominant factor of political manifestos of the different parties in the country which is not surprising at all. But, off late, Kashmir issue is seen the most important slogan of political parties during their election campaigning process. In 2014, the abrogation of articles 370 and 35 A were the soul of the political manifestos of BJP and its allies and it worked tremendously for the party.

In 2018, when Indian National Congress made its presence in the assembly elections in BJP bastion of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Since then, the trend was emerging for a change in the centre. It had sounded alarm bells for BJP and company. But, the Pulwama attack proved a blessing in disguise for BJP, and it succeeded in striking the national sentiment of Indian electorate. And Kashmir issue is again the predominant factor of their election campaigning. Will it work this time for them or not, we have to wait a little.

Electioneering in our state is not less fascinating and interesting. Though the three decade old turmoil has put brakes on the pedals of this wagon in the valley but people are still interested in this process, and have shown a lot of passion and vigor though a big number of people hardly care about it. Off late, a trend in Kashmir valley is emerging that urbanites show the least response to electioneering. Whatsoever may be the reasons but it is a fact that rural folk is mostly involved in it.

Those who attribute electioneering in Jammu and Kashmir to any kind of referendum are mistaken. Mostly, the people of this violence hit state vote for their basic amenities and development. Unemployment, basic amenities like water, electricity, good road-connectivity, health care and education has been the decades old political slogan of our regional political parties. But, now, like India’s national level political parties, the regional political forces have included Kashmir issue in their manifestos which may be a good omen. No doubt, slogans like, " Your dignity, my dignity , Three seventy, three seventy " has been very popular during election campaigning in Kashmir, but now, the safeguard of state's special position is ruling the political manifestos of our regional powers.

With the successful culmination of first phase of Lok-Sabha polls, the campaign is in full swing for Srinagar Parliamentary constituency which will go for polls in the second phase on the 18th of this month. The campaigning is not carried out at desired pace and magnitude. I won't debate here for moderate turnout of first phase of polling in North Kashmir's Baramulla constituency or the feeble campaigning in central or South Kashmir but my point is the changing political manifestos of our regional political powers. Traditionally, our political leaders leave no stone unturned to blame their rival parties for the political mess and chaos in the state particularly in the valley which is an orthodox stance. Accusations and counter-accusations have been a political rhetoric. But, now, people hardly talk about the growing unemployment and poor developmental scenario in the state, which is quite surprising. This election, the trend has changed. The paradigm shift in the political manifestos of our regional powers is quite evident. For me and other common Kashmir’s, it is somewhat encouraging because every political party has been wooing voters in the name of Article 370, Article 35 A, special position of Jammu and Kashmir in Indian domain, disputed position of Kashmir issue and some Constitutional privileges granted to the state.

I think every political party has realized the fact that Kashmir issue is a disputed one, and it needs a political but permanent resolution so that the miseries and pains of commoners are ended forever. The narrative of the voters is quite clear. Everyone is consciously prioritizing Kashmir issue at the cost of employment and development. People seem to be concerned about the growing violence and political uncertainty in the state. They wish this vicious cycle of chaos to end very soon.

What has forced Political parties to change their political manifestos is indeed the growing prominence of Kashmir issue. Political heavyweights are seen luring voters in the name of special political identity to the state. Time has come when the political leadership should ask India to shun the stubborn stance to proceed in the right direction. Political table is the solution of the issue, subject to the sincerity of all the stakeholders. Our regional political leaders should work untiringly to persuade India so that she invites the other two stakeholders viz- a- viz Pakistan and Kashmir to address the political aspirations of the commoners.

Will it be rhetoric only or are political leaders really sincere this time? Time will unfold everything. Let's hope that the imagination is converted into reality, promises are kept. We wish peace prevail in the valley where the demon of death is trampling the delicate flowers.

(Author is a Teacher)

mushtaqhurra143@gmail.com