Changing names of public spaces

Muneer Ahmad Magry
For those people who are marginalized, finding a space to be seen or heard is vital to their ability to develop a political subjectivity and to their struggle to gain recognition from the state and the political community.
The inherent social power of being visible in public space explains the conflicts centered on place naming, commemorative place names or multilingual inscriptions, as for a minority group these can be perceived as “struggle to be seen and heard within public space.
As the general polls for parliament of India are in run up, some months away, the political adventures are tiding up.
With some states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are all set to deliver a verdict which eventually may tone up the heretofore for coming general elections. The BJP government at the center is all guns out to evolve the voters but with old tactics of delusional outbursts.
The most ironic is the name change formula that too targeting a particular community, creating severances amongst communities and hatred. This poll gimmick has left Muslim community in a dilemma of their veritable existence.
This communalization of history, twisting of facts and trying to create hatred against a particular community will damage the secular fabric of our country and harm the plural ethos of our country.
Before changing the names one should at least do justice with the history, the role of Muslim community.
Indian Muslims have been integral to the nationalist movement whose aspirations are visible in the articulation of a multi-religious political and cultural identity for India along with their contributions for the cultural and intellectual life of today’s India.
Indian Muslims take pride in their religious cultural heritage along with the Indian national culture. Muslims also equally take pride in being Indian as they chose to remain in a pluralist secular India rather than opting to migrate after the partition.
Apart from the above the role of Mughals can’t be negated, they embraced India with all benevolence and camaraderie. The Mughals played an important role in building the economic and secular state of India, the Mughals can be credited for a true renaissance of the arts in India that is the emergence of a new synthetic style, known as Mughal painting.
The new dynasty thus did not only influence various aspects of the socio-political reality of the land but also contributed to hitherto unimagined dimensions in the development of arts and aesthetics. The intertwinement of many varied styles, which together formed a new artistic idiom, took place at the heart of Akbar’s court, which fast became an innovative cultural and artistic focal point, with a library that also served as a gallery, a room for the debates, and a painting atelier.
The famous embankment, heritage spots, one of the seven wonders of world was devoted by Mughals. This stays ample to portray ones prominence in an antiquity of nation building.
Now this name changing spree has all led to megalomaniac scenario with power strings controlling the nation. Till date BJP government has renamed the historical Mughal Sarai Railway Station to RSS ideologue DeenDayalUpadhyaya, The Lucknow's famous and Historical 'HazratganjChauraha' was renamed after former prime minister AtalBihari Vajpayee as 'AtalChowk, Allahabad Renamed as Prayaraj, Fizaabad as Ayodhya, particularly in Gorakhpur these changed by names area as Urdu Bazar to Hindi Bazar, Ali Nagar to Arya Nagar, MIan Bazar to Maya Bazar, Islampur to IshwarPur and Hamayun Nagar to Hanuman Nagar.
The proposal of renaming Agra as Agarwal, Muzzafarnagar as Laxmi Nagar, Ahmedabad as Karnavati, Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar are under consideration.
This ruthless affair screams louder as how a particular community that has contributed to India civilization is discriminated.
Here it is also worth mentioning that the representation of Muslim community in state assemblies and parliament is very scarce, which leads to a conclusion of open biasness.
Theses name changing actors can take a leaf of opus from Kashmiri’s cultural ethos, we have famous spots named after Hindu personalities and we cherish this fact and it would be out of imagination to think of fiddling, the famous spots like Hari Singh high street, Hari Parbat, Sri-nagar, Anantnag, Rambagh, Jawahrnagar, Sanathnagar, Rajbaghetc amongst all.
The government should focus on the mess created by the GST and Demonetization one of the two biggest blunders which led the crumpling of MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector, the MSME sector is one of the highest contributor towards national GDP, it in-cashes around 40 percent towards GDP, the crony capitalism such as favoring a single entity for multimillion profits, legalizing electoral bonds, a gimmick of electrifying villages across the nation, fisal bema yogna leading farmers into distress, the daily inclination of petrol and diesel prices is known to all common citizens and leading to all suffer.
Adding further to this , there are various other ill parleys with the BJP, like discrediting some media houses, misusing of the autonomous top institutions, peddling the narrative of nothing happened in last 70 years etc. etc.
Thus the government should answer the above mentioned discourse instead of playing dirty politics over name changing spree, this is only done to score politically and same is to be wielded and utilized for EVMs keeping the emotions, sentiments of a particular community on palisade.
We all need to be unanimous during this callousness towards our community; we need to put forward our words in strongest and more rationally to save our ethnic, cultural and historical dissolution and crumpling.
The government and civil society need to make sure that our cultural landscapes contain names, symbols, languages, and scripts that belong to all the different castes, religious communities, and other groups of the country, so all Indians can genuinely feel at home in their homeland.
mmagry@deakin.edu.au