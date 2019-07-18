Changing food habits

July 18, 2019 |

In the last few months or last few years, the calamity that state faces due to widespread drug addiction, abuse and trade has become less oblivious. Some serious health hazards among teenagers and youth are on rise. The youth have not only fallen in the trap of drugs, there has been an abnormal craving among teenagers towards junk foods which according to medical experts is causing colossal damage to their health. Health experts have estimated that a little over 20 percent of Kashmiri youth are addicted to substances which include both young boys and girls. Furthermore, it has been estimated that over 40 percent young men are smokers while as seven percent females too are addicted to it. Besides, there has been phenomenal increase in disorders caused by anxiety, depression and even suicides in Kashmir. These findings are disturbing as medical experts believe the cases have shown a gradual increase. The findings shouldn’t come as a surprise given the fact how changes are taking place not only in our life styles, but in our way of thinking. The way we are adapting ourselves to new trends and modes of living, these kinds of diseases or health ailments are bound to increase. The situation is disturbing as the prime target is youngsters who still can’t make the right informed choice in many matters. What are the reasons for this upsurge? Why our society is caught up in those diseases which were unknown two decades ago? Experts are of the opinion that there are rapid changes taking place in our eating habits and lifestyle and uncontrolled zest for aping other cultures. Similarly, surveys and findings by sociologists in Kashmir have come up with equally disturbing revelations. Life as such is witnessing changes which directly and indirectly influence our health, the individuals and the society at large. Our young generation in particular can’t resist junk food like cold drinks, burgers, pizzas, and other packed food items whose preparation remain mystery at times. The way media is used to advertise these food items is also one of the reasons that youngsters have become gluttons of the junk food. If necessary and immediate steps are not taken to restore the traditional food habits we are bound to face tremendous health problems in future. Medical practitioners need to inform people at a larger scale about the ill effects of junk food, substance abuse and activities that often lead to depression. They have to guide the society to inculcate those habits which can help the young to live a healthy life.