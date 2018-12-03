Change to PRC unacceptable: Congress

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Dec 02:
State Congress Sunday cautioned the Governor’s administration against any proposed structural changes in PRC.
State Congress spokesman in a statement said that any changes to PRC were unacceptable to Congress.
“It has been reported that the Governor’s administration is mulling to bring some change in the grant of PRC, which is certainly going to disappoint the society, at large, cautioning that any changes to PRC will not be in the interest of the State, rather it will have serious implications on the society,” the spokesman said. “This step will invent another problem in the State, which has to be avoided, in the larger interests of peace.”
The Congress spokesman said since the State Legislative Assembly had been dissolved, the Governor’s administration had no mandate to interfere in the constitutional matters of the State.