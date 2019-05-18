Change summer timing in Govt offices from 8 AM to 2 PM: Employees

May 18, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Employees Joint Action Committee today appealed the administration to rescheduled office timing of the Government offices in Jammu provenance.

“In view of soaring temperature in Jammu during summer seasons, the administration should change the timing of the Government offices,” demanded Babu Hussain Malik, State president of the employees union told Rising Kashmir.

Malik said that the timing should be changed from 10 AM to 4:30 PM to 8 AM to 2 AM keeping in view hot summer season. “If the administration does want to change timing of the Government offices, they should atleast ensure working days for five days instead of six,” demanded Malik.

He said that it is injustice with the non-gazetted employees, who in most of the places do not even have fans to escape from the scratching heat.

“It is injustice to ask junior employees to sit in the Government offices till 4:30 PM when they don’t have cooling arrangements in most of the offices, they do work,” he said.

Meanwhile, he demanded that removal of pay anomaly of the clerical cadre/amendment in SRO 333, increase in medical allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 5000, and regulization of daily wagers/consolidated/contractual/ and Anganwadi workers.

