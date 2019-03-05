Chanderkoot residents come to rescue of stranded passengers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 4:
The members of Shia community provided assistance to passengers and drivers of vehicles stranded at Chanderkoot in district Ramban of Jammu Kashmir following a landslide on the road leading to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway.
Reports said that a large number of people were stranded at Chanderkoot on Saturday. The passengers and drivers including Sikhs and Hindus took refuge in nearby Imambara where people from Shia community provided all assistance to them. They were provided food and shelter at the time when nobody came forward for their help.
“I am really thankful to the Shia community who came forward for our rescue. There were children and women who were shivering with cold and were hungry. They ate to their content and rested in the Imambarah,” said a stranded passenger Abdul Hamid from Awantipora.
People hailed the role of Shia community and thanked them for their magnanimity and timely help. (CNS)