Chanapora inferno wreaks havoc

Property worth Rs 2 Cr damaged; Mirwaiz expresses grief
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 27:
One residential building and two commercial buildings and nine shops were damaged in a massive fire incident here at Lal Nagar, Chanapora damaging property worth crores of rupees including .
Panic gripped entire Chanapora area Friday night when a fire caught a three-story building and two structures having six shops and set everything ablaze.
The fire engulfed structures housing timber, an oil depot, a joinery mill, panelling merchants and carpenter workshop causing damage worth two crore rupees, as per the preliminary estimates.
Local residents said that fire erupted at 10 pm on Friday night due to unknown reasons and reduced everything to ashes.
“We saw flames all over as everyone was about to sleep; we rushed towards the damaged site but before we could anything fire had already done its job. We contacted Fire and Emergency Services Department soon after. They came and doused the flames. It took them a whole night to control the situation,” the locals said.
The victims are considering the incident as a real shocker as they believe the loss is hard to bear and will take years to recover.
“We really don’t believe how to accept the loss. Our whole business, the house has reduced to ashes and nothing has left making it worse. Property worth two crores has been damaged as the fire took everything away,” the victims said in a painful voice.
Officials at Fire and Emergency Services Department said they received a call at around 10 PM and immediately rushed towards the spot to douse the flames.
“The fire was really massive and engulfed various structures around. The loss is huge. It took us a whole night to douse the flames and we had kept a fire tender there for the whole day,” an official said.
This was the second fire incident of the day in Srinagar city. Earlier on Friday morning 5 residential houses were damaged at Chattabal during a massive fire incident.
Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grief over the fire incidents at Chattabal and Chanapora area of Srinagar in which more than half a dozen houses and shops were gutted.
Expressing solidarity with the affected families, Mirwaiz appealed the charitable trusts and well-established people to help the affected families before the arrival of harsh winter.