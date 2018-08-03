Challenging validity, legality of Art 35-A designed for changing demography: AAC

‘AAC to follow JRL programme '
‘AAC to follow JRL programme '
Srinagar:
An extraordinary meeting of members and activists of Awami Action Committee (AAC) was held at historical Mirwaiz Manzil Rajouri Kadal Srinagar on Thursday.
According to the statement issued to KNS, the meeting held threadbare discussions over the ‘ploys’ and steps taken to damage Jammu Kashmir’s state subject and hereditary laws.
“A pledge was taken to fight tooth and nail all such moves aimed at assaulting the state subject rights of people,” the statement said.
The participants of the meeting said that the move to challenge the validity and legality of Article 35-A is actually to pave way for the settlement of non-state residents and to change State’s demography.
The participants of the meeting said any move to tinker with the Article 35-A will be resisted by the people of Kashmir and if Supreme Court of India announces any verdict against the aspirations of people of Kashmir, entire blame will lie on the New Delhi as people of all ages, regions and religions will hit the streets across the State.
The meeting decided to follow the programs issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) in letter and spirit.
The participants said that Kashmiris have been fighting the ultimate repression in toughest times and will continue to resist and protest against the assault on the identity of Kashmiri citizens with full resilience and vigour.
They said that the Kashmir is a disputed issue and its disputed nature can’t be changed by any court across the world and that its resolution either lies in the pending resolutions in UN or in the tripartite dialogue with the active participation of people of Kashmir.
Any attempt to abrogate Article 35-A will lead to civil war: Altaf Malik
Srinagar: A peaceful sit - in protest was held in Rafiabad under the leadership of Congress leader Altaf Ahmad Malik against the unabated attempts to abrogate article 35A in which scores of party workers participated . Altaf while talking to media said that the state comprising jammu kashmir and ladakh is enjoying special status under 370 constitutionaly and is bridge between centre and state if the bridge breached the accession will be questioned Altaf added .Altaf further said any attempt to abrogate article 35A will work fuel to fire and will lead state towards civil war and disaster and the war will not be restricted in the state only but it will engulfed in the whole country . Altaf urges upon the GOI and jk Governor to safeguard the special status of the state and peoples’ rights keeping all aspects in view if article 35A abrogated.