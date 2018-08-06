Challenging Article 35-A highly dangerous, Raabitah-e-Madaaris passes resolution

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Raabitah-e-Madaaris J&K Sunday said challenging Article 35-A is highly dangerous.
Raabitah-e-Madaaris J&K said Raabitah-e-Madaaris-e-Islaamiyyah Arabiyyah (RMIA) Jammu & Kashmir (RMIA) is such a Board of Islamic Education which is apolitical in nature.
“This Board is comprised of such Deeni-Madaaris (Educational Institutes for imparting religious education to the Muslim children) that are situated in Jammu and Kashmir. All their respected heads and the persons concerned with these institutes are the permanent residents of Jammu & Kashmir. The shocking news that Article 35-A is being scrapped has caused great anxiety among the residents of Jammu and Kashmir as Article 35-A has granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, so to express concern over scrapping it and raise voice to defend Article 35-A is quite natural,” Raabitah-e-Madaaris said.
Raabitah-e-Madaaris said this is a hypersensitive matter for the people of Jammu and Kashmir as Article 35-A safeguards the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and scrapping it would set a dangerous precedent.
“In response to every such step which will challenge Article 35-A or which will jeopardize the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, exercising the responsibility to defend it while maintaining unity and resolve at every level is necessary for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir,” Raabitah-e-Madaaris said.
Raabitah-e-Madaaris said the conference of Raabitah-e-Madaaris-Islaamiyyah Arabiyyah (RMIA) Jammu & Kashmir, convened on 04 August 2018, in which the representatives from all the districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Riyasi, Samba, Kathua, Jammu, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban besides the Kashmir valley were present, passed a resolution expressing great concern over challenging Article 35-A and called on the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir, organizations, forums, political and non-political institutes to take care of this volatile situation and do not become “heedless” as Article 35-A is one of crucial importance to Jammu and Kashmir, so it must be kept intact.
The RMIA said it speaks with one voice that this organization associates with the feelings and anxieties of this nation and calls on the authorities to refrain from taking such measures which will hurt the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmiri.
“Otherwise, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will remain worried about their future.”
The conference was attended by the President of RMIA, Hazrat Maulana Muhammad Rahmatullaah Qaasmi (Daamat-Barakatuhum), Hazrat Maulana Mufti Nazeer Ahmad Sahib Qaasmi (General Secretary), Maulana Sayyid Muhammad Iqbaal Sahib Qaasmi (vice-president for Kashmir province), Maulana Sa’eed Ahmad Habeeb Sahib (vice-president for Jammu province), Maulana Inayatullaah Sahib Qaasmi (undersecretary for Jammu province) besides the entire Executive Council and more than four hundred (400 ) representatives from across Jammu and Kashmir.