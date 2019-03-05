Challenges not over yet: Pak Air chief

Press Trust of IndiaIslamabad, March 04:
Pakistan Air Force Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan on Monday asked his officers to keep their guard up as the challenges facing the country are not over yet amid heightened tensions with India.
“Khan made the remarks during a visit to the forward operating bases (FOB), where he met combat and ground crew, air defence and engineering personnel, troops and civilian staff,” a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.
"The challenges are not over yet, and we should keep our guards up and always be ready to respond to any aggression from the adversary," Khan said, referring to the Indian air strikes in Balakot.
Recalling the shooting down of an Indian aircraft by PAF jets last week, the air chief said the entire nation is "proud of PAF, which did exceptionally well in safeguarding the sovereignty of our country in the recent conflict with the enemy."
An Indian pilot was captured by the Pakistani forces.
CASO in Tral
Javed Sofi
Tral, March 04: A Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched by army's Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and SOG of J&K police in Tral town of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday evening following inputs about presence of militants there, a police official said.
Local residents from Tral town said they did not hear any gun shots so far.
A police spokesman said there was an exchange of fire between militants and troops at Tral, Awantipora.