Chakka jam worries Valley fruit growers

80% crop will be damaged if not exported on time: Growers
Noor ul Haq
A week after the ‘Chakka Jam’ by truckers, the fruit growers claim that 80 percent of the seasonal fruit have started to rot causing heavy losses to fruit industry.
Ghulam Hassan Dar, a fruit grower from Model Town Sopore said that the Chakka Jam when theyir crop is ready for exports has left them worried. He said fruits have started to rot in fruit Mandis and even on the trees.
The call for the Chakka Jam was given by All India Motor Transport Congress (AITMC) to press the government over their demands including reduction in petrol price.
The ‘Chakka Jam’ call was also supported by Jammu and Kashmir truckers, affecting the business in the State and leaving the fruit growers and dealers worried.
President Fruit Mandi Sopore, Mushtaq Ahmad told Rising Kashmir that the Chakka Jam has created a lot of problems for them.
“It has been more than a week now that fruits have not been exported. They will go bad in Manids. Almost 80 percent of the seasonal fruit have either rotten in the mandi or on the trees. Pear and few seasonal varieties of apples have damaged,” Mushtaq said.
He said that the state administration must take up the matter so that the growers and dealers could heave a sigh of relief.
Mushtaq said fruit crop should be exempted from the strikes.
“Governor N N Vohra led administration should personally intervene into the matter and redress the issue at an earliest keeping in view of the sufferings of fruit growers,” he added.