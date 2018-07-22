‘Chakka Jam’ leaves fruit growers, dealers worried

MLA Sopore urges Governor to intervene, fulfill demands of businessmen
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jul 21:
The ‘chakka Jam’ by truckers amidst the season of exporting the fruits and other things outside the Valley has left thousands of growers worried, saying the fruits have started rotting in fruit Mandis.
The call for the Chakka Jam was given by All India Motor Transport Congress (AITMC) to press the government over their demands including reduction in petrol price.
The ‘Chakka Jam’ call was also supported by Jammu and Kashmir truckers, affecting the business in the State and leaving the fruit growers and dealers worried.
“It has been two days now, the fruits are lying in the Mandis. We have quite apprehensions that the fruits would have started rotting,” a fruit grower from north Kashmir told Kashmir News Service (KNS), adding that the state administration must take up the matter so that the growers and dealers cold have a sigh of relief.
The fruit growers said that the Chakka jam called by AITMC has resulted in huge loss to them. “We appeal the authorities to look into the matter at an earliest,” they demanded.
Meanwhile, MLA Sopore, Haji Abdul Rashid expressed concern over the halt in exporting the fruits, saying that the demands of truckers must be fulfilled immediately so that the fruit growers and dealers won’t suffer.
MLA Sopore further said that the fruit business, considered as the back-bone of the State’s economy should not be halted. “Governor N N Vohra led administration should personally intervene into the matter and redress the issue at an earliest keeping in view of the sufferings of fruit growers,” he added.
He said that the Governor led administration must ensure smooth conduct of the fruit business. (KNS)