 Chairperson PWWA launches website of Police Public School

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 15:
Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Police Wives Welfare (PWWA) Dr. Rubinder Kaur, on Thursday inaugurated the website of the Police Public School Miran Sahab, Jammu.
In a statement, a spokesperson said that she also felicitated students who had bagged prizes in state level painting competition at Jammu.
Kaur visited the school to review its functioning and held a meeting which was attended among others by senior PWWA member Archana Choudhary, Shabnam Mir, Administrative Officer Danesh Rana, IGP Armed, Jammu, Nodal Officer J.S. Johar, CO JKAP 8th Bn., AIG (Welfare/Comm.) PHQ, Manoj Pandit and Principal, Police Public School, Renuka Guleria.
After the meeting, the spokesperson said, the Chairperson inaugurated the website of the school which has number of features for the benefit of the public in general and students in particular.
The Chairperson impressed upon the Principal that the website should be updated regularly.
She also impressed upon the Principal to upload audio visuals regarding the school activities on regular basis. She also advised Principal to make the website interesting and user friendly.
Later, she felicitated the students who brought laurels to the School in the State level painting competition held at Brig. Rajinder Singh Auditorium Jammu University in which 2500 students of 510 schools participated.