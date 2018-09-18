About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Chairperson KVIC meets Governor

Published at September 18, 2018 04:26 AM 0Comment(s)366views


Rising Kashmir News

SRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17:

 Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (North Zone), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and extended her compliments to Sh. Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Dr. Bhat briefed Governor about functioning of the KVIC in the State and particularly about the promotion and implementation of programs for the development of Khadi and other village industries in the rural areas.
Governor observed that the success of KVIC’s efforts would have the valuable consequences of generating capability and self-reliance amongst the poor contributing towards the establishment of a strong rural community. Governor noted that besides popularising Khadi the Commission should look at various other possibilities of generating employment.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top