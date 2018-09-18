Chairperson KVIC meets Governor

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17:
Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (North Zone), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and extended her compliments to Sh. Malik on his appointment as Governor of J&K.
Dr. Bhat briefed Governor about functioning of the KVIC in the State and particularly about the promotion and implementation of programs for the development of Khadi and other village industries in the rural areas.
Governor observed that the success of KVIC’s efforts would have the valuable consequences of generating capability and self-reliance amongst the poor contributing towards the establishment of a strong rural community. Governor noted that besides popularising Khadi the Commission should look at various other possibilities of generating employment.