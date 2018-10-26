Chairperson BOSE pays surprise visit to exam centres

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 25:
Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE), Veena Pandita Thursday paid a surprise visit to various examination centres where Higher Secondary Part II, annual 2018 exams are going on.
Chairperson visited exam centres at Girls Higher Secondary School Kothi Bagh and S P Boys Higher Secondary School M.A. Road.
She was accompanied by Secretary BOSE Reyaz Ahmad, Joint Secretary (Exams) BOSE, Syed Rouf Ahmad, Joint Secretary (Publications) BOSE Abdul Wahid and other senior officers of Education Department and JKBOSE.
During the surprise inspection, the Chairman interacted with the students and the supervisory staff besides reviewing the arrangements. She expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of examinations.
On the occasion, Chairperson JKBOSE said that 1.86 lac candidates to appear in 10th, 11th, 12th annual examinations at 1702 centres across the valley where 10,212 examination staff members are deployed. In order to conduct hassle-free and transparent examinations across the Kashmir Division, she said the district Administrations, JKBOSE and Department of Education had made three tier elaborate and foolproof arrangements. In the case of exigency, candidates are asked to approach nearby exam centres or concerned police stations to get transport support or other help, she said.
“BOSE had already transferred adequate funds to the Department of Education for proper arrangements like clean drinking water, heating arrangements. All concerned officers were directed to maintain cooperation during the smooth conduct of the examinations. Besides all the Chief Education Officers were asked to personally inspect the examination centres to make sure the proper arrangements were made as per guidelines. BOSE officers were directed to comply by the norms set by the Board in letter and spirit and no lapse in this regard shall be entertained,” she added.
She further informed, to provide relief to the specially-abled students; JKBOSE had set up special examination centre at Board Campus Bemina for specially-abled students of Class 10th in the Annual Board examinations 2018.