Chairman Wakf Board pays obeisance at Makhdoom Sahib Shrine

Reviews arrangements for upcoming Urs, pace of ongoing works; inspects cable car operations
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 29:
Advisor to the Governor Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, Monday paid obeisance at the shrine of Hamza Makhdoom Kashmiri, popularly known as Makhdoom Sahib and also reviewed the arrangements being made for the upcoming Urs next month.
On the occasion, Ganai, who is also the Chairman of J&K Wakf Board, prayed for peace and prosperity of the State and wellbeing of the people.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO), J&K Wakf Board, Bashir Ahmad Dar and Managing Director, J&K Cable Car Corporation, Shamim Ahmad Wani, along with the engineering staff of the Cable Car Corporation were present on the occasion.
The Advisor went around the Shrine premises and took a briefing from CEO Wakf Board about the arrangements being made for the Urs in the first week of November during which the devotees throng the holy premises from all parts of the State in large numbers for night-long prayers. He was also briefed about the ongoing works aimed at improving the facilities for the devotees including construction of washrooms and lavatories.
Stressing upon completion of infrastructure-related works in a time-bound manner, Ganai issued on-spot directions for beautification and landscaping of the Shrine premises. He also asked CEO Wakf Board to ensure uninterrupted power and water supply during the Urs days. The Commissioner SMC was also directed to ensure regular cleanliness drives to keep the premises clean.
Later, the Advisor visited the under-construction Bibi Haleema Nursing College at Kathi Darwaza. He was informed that the first phase of building has been completed at a cost of Rs. 2.00 crore. Around Rs. 5.62 crore shall be spent during the second phase at an estimated cost of Rs. 5.62 crore to complete the project. Once complete, the three-floor building will become functional with an intake capacity of 250 seats.
The Advisor also inspected the Makhdoom Sahib Ropeway and directed MD Cable Car to accord top priority to extending hassle-free gondola service to the devotees. He also issued instructions on regular maintenance of the Cable Car and adherence to all Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and safety norms during the operation of the Ropeway.