Chairman Wakf Board greets people on annual Urs of Dastgeer Sahib (RA)

Published at December 20, 2018 01:35 AM


Srinagar, Dec 19:

 Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, today felicitated the people on the annual Urs of HazratShiekh Abdul Qadir Jeelani RA (Dastgeer Sahib).
In his message, Ganai, who is also the Chairman of the Wakf Board, said Hazrat Peer Dastgeer (RA) spent his entire life in seeking and dissemination of knowledge and guiding people towards piety and spiritual well-being. He said the writings of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Geelani (RA) have inspired millions of people to lead lives of honesty, truthfulness and selfless service to humankind. "His teachings will continue to serve as beacons of light for those seeking spiritual wealth and salvation," he added.
The Advisor prayed that the Urs may bring peace and prosperity to the people of the State.

 

