Chairman, VC J&K KVIB review performance

May 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

K Skandan, Dr Hina Shafi for making harmonized efforts to improve earning capacity of artisans

Chairman J&K KVIB- K Skandan alongwith Vice Chairperson-Dr Hina Shafi Bhat stressed upon the need of harmonized efforts among various stakeholders to improve the earning capacity of artisans associated with the Board.

They said this while chairing performance review meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board.

While applauding the performance of the Board under different employment generation programmes, the Chairman said that the working of KVIB can be made case study for other departments.

K Skandan during interaction with the field officers of the Board, enquired about the challenges and strategy adopted by the Board in yielding such an outstanding results. He also took keen interest in newly launched Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) and suggested that the programme should be open for all, irrespective of educational background.

“JKREGP is an exceptional scheme, but there should not be any educational barrier and cost of project should be based on potential of the industrial unit, instead of qualification of the applicant,” Chairman said and added that agriculture and allied services sector as envisaged in the scheme shall be boon for the stakeholders and to make it more effective, the Board should liaise with Agricultural department and Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairperson laid special thrust on the honey production and said that Jammu and Kashmir has the potential to produce best quality honey in the world. She said as hand holding support to the people associated with this trade, the Board will explore markets outside the state, particularly by selling honey and other products to Khadi and Village Industries Boards of other States.

It was informed that for the year 2018-19, J&K KVIB has disbursed subsidy amounting to Rs 56.01 crore under Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme by establishing 2886 industrial units and Rs 17.24 crore under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme by establishing 752 industrial units. J&K KVIB was adjudged as the best implementing agency under PMEGP in North India.

Regarding Scheme of Funds for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) programme, the Vice Chairperson stressed upon e-commerce facility for the artisans. She said Board can play a pioneering role in internationalizing traditional industry of the State by displaying products on websites, thus giving an identity to the artisans and their products.

