Chairman State Cooperative Bank indulges in fraud, appoints relatives

A major recruitment scam and fraud to the tune of Rs 3.56 crore has surfaced in the State Cooperative Bank (J&K).
Chairman of the Bank has allegedly indulged in favouritism in recruitments besides being inlvolved corruption and nepotism.
The exclusive documents in possession of Rising Kashmir reveal that the Chairman of the State Cooperative Bank Mohamad Shafi Dar recruited nine persons in the Bank, who later proved to be his close relatives and neighbours.
Criminal Investigation Department (CID), probing the multi-crore fraud, reads: “Chairman State Cooperative Bank J&K Mohammad Shafi Dar has indulged in corruption, nepotism and arbitrary procedures as far as recruitment, promotions and other financial matters of the bank are concerned.”
Chairman State Cooperative Bank J&K, Mohamad Shafi Dar, said he would not speak on phone and asked the reporter to visit the office for any information.
However, he quickly added he would not be available at office.
“You can come to my office at Rajbagh but I will not be available. I am not a paid employee. I don’t go to office. Write whatever you have to write,” he said and hung the phone.
The verification report further reveals that the persons who have been appointed in State Cooperative Bank after 2012 happened to be his relatives or close acquaintances.
“Those recruited in brazen violation of norms are Irshad Ahmad Dar S/O NK R/O Majeedbagh, who is the nephew of Chairman. 2-Asifa Malik D/O AG Malik R/o Hyderpora, who is sister-in-law of the Chairman’s daughter. 3-Nasir Shafi Dar S/O M S Dar R/o Majeedbagh, his close neighbour,” reads the CID report.
Regarding the appointment of Class IV employees, the CID investigation has revealed that Dar has appointed two of his nephews and four close neighbours.
“1-Tanvir Ahmad Dar, R/O Majeedbagh, his nephew. 2- Qaisar Firdous S/o Firdous Ahmad R/o Majeedbagh, also his nephew, 3- Shabir Ahmad Malik R/O Majeedbagh, is his close neighbour, 4- Sayar Ahmad Yatoo is his close neighbor, 5. Nasir Bashir S/O Bashir Ahmad Dar R/O Majeedbagh is his close neighbour, 6. Rafiq Ahmed Dar S/o Gul Dar R/O Majeedbagh is his neighbor,” reads the CID report.
The verifications further reveales that the appointments made by the subjects are apparently on the basis of favoritism during which he has made appointment of his kith and kin for ulterior motives and has conferred undue pecuniary benefits upon them.
“It has also been revealed that the management has not sufficiently advertised the posts which were filled by the subject as per his own whims and without following due procedures of recruitment,” further reads the CID verification report, a copy of which lies with Rising Kashmir.
The CID report further says that the subject has abused his official position to confer undue advantage upon himself and the illegal beneficiaries and the omissions and commissions committed by the subject may amount to offences punishable u/s 5(2) of J&K P.C. Act.
“Chairman has raised assets worth crores during the course of his lucrative postings. He has raised three storied residential house at Majeedbagh over land measuring more than 1 kanal and 10 marlas. The present value of the asset may not be less than 2 crores.”
He has also constructed/purchased a palatial three stories residential house at Chinar Colony Baghat Barzalla long back 18 years ago. The house was given on rent by the subject to Al Ameen Higher Secondary School Humhama for hostel purposes. The property was kept as Benami in the name of Advocate Mohammad Yousuf Parray who later grabbed the property on the pretext that the documents of the asset stands registered in his name. The case to this effect is sub-judice.
It has been further learnt that the State government vide order no 27-coop of 2017 dated 17/08/2017 has constituted a committee mandated to determine the amount of money drawn by Mohammad Shafi Dar, unauthorizedly during his absentee period and also the sum drawn by him during the period from various offices/societies.
The CID verification also revealed that case FIR No, 35/2005 P/s VOK u/s 5(2) P.C, Act 120-B, 419, 420,468, 471 R P C was registered against Dar on the allegation that the accused in leak with others had embezzled money by purchasing land at cheap rates (Rs 1,87,200 per Kanal) from the land owners and then selling the same land to government through attorney holder on highly exorbitant rates at @Rs 4 lakhs, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer to the tune of 3.56 cores.
“The challan of the case stands submitted against all accused including the subject namely Mohammad Shafi Dar S/O Abdul Gani Dar R/O Majeedbagh Srinagar in the court of law for judicial determination,” read the CID investigation report.
