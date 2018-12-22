Chairman SPCB for constitution of PROs for effective management of plastic waste

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 21:
Chairman, State Pollution Control Board, Ravi Kesar Kumar on Friday convened a meeting with the Polythene Carry Bag Manufacturers of above 50 microns.
Member Secretary SPCB, B.M.Sharma, Regional Director, SPCB, Shally Ranjan, Legal Advisor, SPCB M.M.Shah and other senior officers participated in the meeting, the official added.
The Chairman expressed concern over the menace of polythene carry bags below 50 microns being supplied in the open market despite ban on it by the state government.
He asked the manufacturers to come up with a buy-back action plan under Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) involving State Urban Development Department either individually or collectively through their own distribution channel or through the concerned local body.
He also advised manufacturers to involve Rag Pickers and Scrap Dealers, who have easy access to Mohallas and streets to collect the used polythene from source or they shall also constitute a Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) for effective management of plastic waste.
Member Secretary SPCB stressed upon all the polythene manufacturers to strictly adhere to the Rules and Regulations of the Plastic Waste Management (Amendment) Rules, 2018 and other such SROs issued by the State government from time to time and any violation in this regard shall be dealt with strictly under Rules.
Regional Director SPCB emphasised upon all the manufacturers of polythene Carry bags of Jammu region to come forward and inform the Board about the illegal manufacturing and trading of Polythene carry bags below 50 Micron.
She also asked the manufacturers to inform her telephonically about the illegal manufacturing and trading of polythene bags below 50 microns in the State and assured them that their names shall be kept secret.
The members of the Polythene manufacturers association of above 50 Micron promised to extend their full cooperation in effective implementation of Plastic Waste Management Rules. They also promised to buy back the used polythene carry bags at about Rs 30/kg and also give wide publicity regarding this campaign to give awareness among the general masses to give up the practice of “throw away plastic culture “ and instead adopt environment friendly practices, the official added.