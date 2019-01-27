Chairman SECC alleges favoritism

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 26:
Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee has alleged that the state awards were considered on “favoritism basis.” In a statement, the Chairman of the committee said, “The state awards are considered on favoritism basis and the governor administration also neglected and ignored lower rung officers, non-gazetted and lower grade employees, Ghulam Rasool Mir, Chairman Secretariat Employees Coordination Committee.
Mir termed it very unfortunate that present governor administration also selected state employees for awards on favoritism basis as per previous practice.
"Actually the deserving for awards are mostly from lower rung officers, non gazetted and lower grade employees even Casual Labourers who work hard at a basic level," he said, adding, "The award goes to influenced and those employees who are very close to power corridors. The same was also happening during political regimes also".
