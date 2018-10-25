Chairman PTC calls on Vyas

Srinagar, October 24:
Chairman and Managing Director of Power Trading Corporation of India (PTC), Deepak Amitabh Wednesday called on Advisor to the Governor B.B Vyas and discussed present power scenario of the State.
Both discussed in detail the present power scenario and preparations for providing uninterrupted power supply to consumers during coming winter months.
The PTC chairman assured the Advisor that they will provide requisite power to the state during winter months.
The Advisor told the Chairman that State will clear all their dues in the shortest period of time. He also expressed gratitude to the Power Trading Corporation for providing uninterrupted supply of power to the state.
He also assured that the Finance and Power Development Department shall take necessary steps to clear the liability on regular bases to ensure the uninterrupted supply of power is provided to the State, especially Kashmir during the winter season.
Commissioner Secretary Power, Hirdesh Kumar, Director Budget Imtiyaz Ahmad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.