Chairman pays obeisance at Haji Ali

May 31, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Chairman and CEO JK Bank Parvez Ahmed along with his Management team comprising of Executive Presidents, Presidents and Vice Presidents paid obeisance at the famous Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai before dedicating the Aas a hostel for cancer patients from J&K state in Mumbai. The Chairman prayed for the peace prosperity and tranquility in the state. Later on the Chairman and Management team interacted with the Trustees and management of the famous Dargah and apprised them about the experience of the bank in managing the banking relationship with the Shrines in J&K state and elsewhere in the country. While appreciating the Trustees and Management of the Dargah for providing exemplary facilities to the devotees the Chairman took keen interest in the elaborate plans of the Trustees to upgrade the infrastructure in & around the Dargah to offer a unique spiritual experience to the devotees visiting the Dargah which he said is a unique symbol of harmony. The Chairman also offered to initiate a strong banking relationship with the Trust managing the affairs of the Dargah.